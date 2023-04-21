CX Institutional Purchases 22,576 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.62. 181,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,746. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

