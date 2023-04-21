CX Institutional Purchases 62,626 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,626 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,057,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 851,254 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 344,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 97,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 221,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $39.66.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

