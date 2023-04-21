CX Institutional Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,542. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $439.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

