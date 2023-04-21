CX Institutional Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $76.37 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,293. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

