D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $431,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total value of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00.

VRSN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.27. 337,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.63. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $224.56.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. VeriSign's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

