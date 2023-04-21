D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after acquiring an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after acquiring an additional 421,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.89.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.31. 2,048,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,749. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

