D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.89.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.37.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

