D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $122.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $247,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after buying an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

