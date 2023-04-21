Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $46,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696,530 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

