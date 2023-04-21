Datadog Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 27,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 20,323 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,236.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 33.2% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Trading Down 3.0 %

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.48. 3,573,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $137.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -421.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

