David Kemp Acquires 1,871 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp purchased 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,228.46 ($5,232.59).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, David Kemp purchased 2,534 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £3,674.30 ($4,546.84).

John Wood Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON WG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 224 ($2.77). 5,081,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About John Wood Group

WG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 237 ($2.93) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.04) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.60).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

