De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.81

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.81 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 39.90 ($0.49). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 41.60 ($0.51), with a volume of 123,834 shares changing hands.

De La Rue Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.27. The firm has a market cap of £77.49 million, a P/E ratio of -660.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About De La Rue

(Get Rating)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.