Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.6 %

MDT opened at $83.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

