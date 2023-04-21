Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.50 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

