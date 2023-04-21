Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.88. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

