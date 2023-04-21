Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

