Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 496 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

AWK stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average is $146.81.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

