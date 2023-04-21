Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Shares Down 9.2%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 48,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 2.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
About Decibel Cannabis
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.
