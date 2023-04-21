Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,625 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH opened at $14.67 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

