Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $390.36 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.44 and its 200 day moving average is $408.79. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 85.3% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $588,000. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

