Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $15.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

DH stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -110.39, a PEG ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.49. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,892 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,617,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $12,527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,361,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,235 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.