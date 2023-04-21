DEI Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $892.15 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00311456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012747 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

