Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 7,910,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Delek US Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 691,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 26.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 726,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.3% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

