Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.92 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.