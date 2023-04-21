Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,723 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.9 %

UBS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. 1,614,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

