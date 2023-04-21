Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,242 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $185.77. The stock had a trading volume of 780,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.