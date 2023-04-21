Deuterium Capital Management LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.7% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.18. The stock had a trading volume of 919,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,868. The firm has a market cap of $451.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

