Deuterium Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.0% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.12.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

