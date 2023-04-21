Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

NEM stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $47.52. 1,950,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046,141. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

