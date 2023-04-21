Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,421 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.3% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,820,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. 598,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

