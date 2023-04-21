Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.81

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €43.81 ($47.61) and last traded at €43.56 ($47.35), with a volume of 1381061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €43.59 ($47.38).

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

