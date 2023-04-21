DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 19.5% in March

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 625,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

DHI Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 135,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,736. The company has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

