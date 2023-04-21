DHI Group’s (DHX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHI Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHX opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.50 million, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

