DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Down 4.8 %

DHT opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.