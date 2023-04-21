Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.80. 518,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,460. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.77. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.