Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Stake Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 2.73% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,326. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $46.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

