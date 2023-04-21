Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Down 1.3%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.93). 66 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.95).

Directa Plus Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.28. The company has a market capitalization of £49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,258.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

Directa Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.