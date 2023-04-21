Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.34 and last traded at $44.40. Approximately 411,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,716,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $558.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 104.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.