Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.55 and last traded at $124.55. Approximately 141,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 475,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.04.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.78.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (GUSH)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.