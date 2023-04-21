Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.98. 5,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.14 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,638,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Stories

