DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 517,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

DSS Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of DSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 61,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,257. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

