Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.83. 1,373,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,581. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $219.73. The company has a market capitalization of $280.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.24.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

