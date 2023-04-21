Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $35.91 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $35,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.41. The stock had a trading volume of 352,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,964. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

