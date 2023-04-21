Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,330 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. 2,382,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

