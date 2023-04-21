Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,619 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $631.37. The stock had a trading volume of 715,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,337. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

