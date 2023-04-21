Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 280,803 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,803 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 373,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,153. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

