Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

