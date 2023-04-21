Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dundee Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Dundee
