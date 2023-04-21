Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $526.44

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.44 ($6.51) and traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.18). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 567.50 ($7.02), with a volume of 56,816 shares traded.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 550.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 526.69. The company has a market capitalization of £72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 8,194.44%.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

