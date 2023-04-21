Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.23) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.98) to GBX 1,240 ($15.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,198 ($14.82).

Dunelm Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.01) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,037.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,556.16, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.17. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 659.50 ($8.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,292 ($15.99).

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 55 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,616.44%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

