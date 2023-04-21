Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,037.02

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,037.02 ($12.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,157 ($14.32). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,137 ($14.07), with a volume of 156,525 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.23) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.09) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.98) to GBX 1,240 ($15.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,198 ($14.82).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,166.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,037.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,565.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 55 ($0.68) dividend. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,616.44%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

